ANDRADE, Serge The family of Serge Andrade is saddened to announce his passing on December 15, 2019. Serge will be remembered by his children Carl (Betty-Ann), Neil (Lori), Margaret and Eric (Cheryl); his 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, January 11th from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment St. Volodymyr Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019