CIRIANI, SEVERINO Passed away at the age of 91 at Villa Columbo Nursing Home in Kleinburg, Ontario, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, with his devoted family keeping vigil by his side in the days leading up to his passing. Severino, was born in the village of Bannia, municipality of Fiume Veneto, province of Pordenone in the region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia in Northern Italy in 1927. After working on neighbouring farms to support his mother, he left home to work as a miner in France and later travelled to Canada to work in the town of Malartic, Quebec. Severino eventually moved to Ontario to work in residential construction where his determination enabled him to learn the trade of tile-setter and he later started a successful flooring company to support his family. Severino is survived by his daughter, Sandra and his son-in-law, Jody, together with their children, Justin, Brianne and Dylan. He is also survived by his sons, Daniel, Mario and Steven and his daughters-in-law, Rehana, Mary Grace and Rina. His youngest grandchildren, Steven and Rina's children Eric and Julia, will miss him very much. He is also survived by his sister, Rosalia. Severino is now at peace, reunited with his beloved wife, Elisabetta. Friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home (4671 Highway 7, Woodbridge), on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Clare of Assisi Parish (150 St. Francis Avenue, Woodbridge), on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery (7300 Highway 27, Woodbridge). Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019