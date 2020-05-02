GOULD, SEYMOUR JACOB On Saturday, April 25, 2020, at North York, at 80 years of age, son of Montagu and Bertha (neé Dolnikoff) Goldstein, brother to Rhoda (Herbert) Mund, all predeceased; is lovingly remembered by spouse Rona Sobel; daughter Karen (Evan) Dales and their son Gwyn; daughter Barbara Gould (Jeff Walterscheid) and their children, Eric, Danny, Calista and Nicola; step-son Jeff (Carol) Levy and son Matthew; step-daughter Marci (Paul) Morris and their children Lawson and Lacey; niece Julie (Scott) Cline; nephew Steve Mund; cousin Michael (Marilyn) Gold and family. Seymour loved to travel, was a connaisseur of good food and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. His grand-kids were his pride and joy. Seymour was buried at Pardes Chaim Cemetery, Vaughan, Tuesday, April 28th, with video service. Shiva: Rona, Karen and Barbi are receiving calls from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. In lieu of shiva gifts, Seymour would appreciate donations to the Children's Wish Foundation.



