GOULD, SEYMOUR JACOB On Saturday, April 25, 2020, at North York, at 80 years of age, son of Montagu and Bertha (neé Dolnikoff) Goldstein, brother to Rhoda (Herbert) Mund, all predeceased; is lovingly remembered by spouse Rona Sobel; daughter Karen (Evan) Dales and their son Gwyn; daughter Barbara Gould (Jeff Walterscheid) and their children, Eric, Danny, Calista and Nicola; step-son Jeff (Carol) Levy and son Matthew; step-daughter Marci (Paul) Morris and their children Lawson and Lacey; niece Julie (Scott) Cline; nephew Steve Mund; cousin Michael (Marilyn) Gold and family. Seymour loved to travel, was a connaisseur of good food and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. His grand-kids were his pride and joy. Seymour was buried at Pardes Chaim Cemetery, Vaughan, Tuesday, April 28th, with video service. Shiva: Rona, Karen and Barbi are receiving calls from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. In lieu of shiva gifts, Seymour would appreciate donations to the Children's Wish Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.