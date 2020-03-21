|
DURBIN, SEYMOUR "SY" JOHN May 27, 1923 – March 12, 2020 FLYING OFFICER, AIR GUNNER – Veteran W.W.II - RCAF It is with heavy hearts, we have to say goodbye to Dad/Grandpa at the age of 96. He was surrounded by family in his final days at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, K1W. Predeceased by our mother, Mary Anne Durbin, in 2010, after 56 years of marriage and by siblings, Ted, Gerry, Louis, Vernon, Betty and parents, Rose and Alec. The last of 4 brothers who served overseas while the youngest was in Air Cadets. Lou never came home. Dad was proud to serve Canada. After a short period of time in personnel and automobile sales, Dad found his calling as a High School Teacher, spending 10 years in the Windsor area and then 23 years in the North York Secondary School system, at Victoria Park Secondary School, where he finished his tenure as the head of Guidance. Dad loved the cottage in Parry Sound, where we were fortunate to spend our summers as teenagers, then as adults with our own families. We will miss his impromptu, campy folk songs, ukulele recitals and silly stories his granddaughters relished. Dad was always so good natured, generous and incredibly considerate of others. Survived by sons, Daniel (Philippa "Pip") and Vincent (Jessie), and her son, Tian and his wife April, adored grandpa to Caitlin and Danielle. The family would like to sincerely thank the incredible staff at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, the compassion, care and love shown to Dad was immeasurable and appreciated by the family beyond words. We would also like to thank the staff and caregivers at Delmanor Wynford and Providence Healthcare for their compassionate care. Per Dad's wishes, cremation will take place. There will be a private interment at a later date where Dad can join Mum. If so inclined, charitable contributions can be made to the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.aftercare.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020