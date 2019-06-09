WOLFSON, SEYMOUR On Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Fountain View Care. Beloved husband of the late Lois Wolfson. Loving father and father- in-law of Michelle Wolfson and Julius Gryguc, Maureen Wolfson and Douglas Dietel and Monica Wolfson and Martin Ingman. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Harry and the late Shirley Wolfson and the late Batya and Yakov Lam and Martha and Phil Goldberg. Devoted grandfather of Nicholas and Chloe. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Interment Shedlover Young Mens Section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva 41 Columbine Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Beach Hebrew Institute, 416-694-7942 or to Ve'ahavta, 416-964-7698.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 9, 2019