KISLUK, SHAEL On Saturday, March 23, 2019. Shael Kisluk, beloved husband of Andy. Dear brother of Mark. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, 1-800-414-0471.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHAEL KISLUK.
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2019