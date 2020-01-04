|
CONNOLLY, SHANNON LEIGH Shannon died as she lived, with grace and dignity, beauty and bravery on the morning of December 31, 2019 at the age of 35. Beloved best friend, wife and partner of Scott. Forever cherished and adored mommy of Claire and Audrey, and big fur baby Odin. Devoted and loving daughter of Barry and Mary Emerson, dear sister and friend of Kylee and Caitlyn (Michael Fletcher), Auntie Bubba to Morgan and Addison. Shannon was the adored daughter-in-law of Alex and Penny Connolly, sister-in-law of Jennifer (Dave Blundell) and will be so very missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends. Shan was a ray of light and hope during her battle with this tenacious disease and fought with courage and grit, maintaining her positivity and strength during these last exhausting months. Her heart and soul will be missed by those lucky enough to have known her. Special thank you to Dr. Yokum, Dr. Lund, nurse Jocelyn, the staff and caregivers at Hospice Wellington, and the incredible Drenters crew. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., at the Jones Funeral Home (11582 Trafalgar Rd. Georgetown). A Celebration of Shannon's Life will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. If we can learn anything from this arduous journey we have taken with Shannon, it is to be kind and to be thankful. To live each day as we are given and to love without limitations. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020