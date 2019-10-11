OLDEN, SHANNON MARGARET Peacefully at Princess Margaret Hospital, on Monday October 7, 2019. Loving mother of Laura (Dan) and Ben. As per the family's wishes, the funeral service will be private. Please remember Shannon in your own way. For further information, to share in memories and to make donations in lieu of flowers to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (Sarcoma Medical Oncology Research Fund), please visit her memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 11, 2019