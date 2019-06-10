Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARKY NAGAO. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

August 24, 1928 Victoria, BC – June 3, 2019

Toronto, ON From his time as a young man until his 91st year, Sharky was his own man. Through tough times and many good times he lived life as he wanted to. That was Sharky. As a youth, he encountered the normal difficulties as the first son of new immigrant parents who arrived in 1926. When the war came and the family was forced from Victoria to the Japanese internment location, at an age where he should have had parental support, families were broken up with the men separated from the women and children. He remembered this period particularly well as having some lasting effects on him and who he was. After the family moved to Ontario, he decided to go his own way and did so right up to now. Sharky made friends quite readily as he easily engaged and befriended many people. He could be quite charming, talkative and entertaining with anyone. He was well read, delving into many subjects, involved himself in many different hobbies and joined common interest groups. He was the ultimate multi-hobbyist, but model airplanes were of particular interest to him. Over many years, he purchased magazines that were saved for him through frequent trips to his favourite Toronto store. No sterile postal delivery system for Sharky. He wanted the real face to face thing. The Yonge Street Main Reference Library was a special place for him. He was a survivor even through a couple of physical events such as being hit by a speeding motorcycle at the age of 69 requiring a new hip and lower leg repairs, then at the age of 87 by a turning car causing a fracture to the right knee. He was a tough guy. Sharky is survived by sisters Kay and Ann (Michael Kane) and brother Jack (Giovanna), nephew Warren and niece Stacey and their children. Predeceased by his parents Yoshimatsu and Hanako Nagao, brothers Yoshikuni and Bibo (Bob), and sister Nobuko. Cremation and a private burial have taken place in Chatham. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca

