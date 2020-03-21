|
TASSIE, SHARON ALETHA LAURA "WANDA" December 13, 1952 - March 14, 2020 With sadness in our hearts we say goodbye to Sharon Tassie. Her valiant struggle with cancer ended March 14th, as she left her pain and suffering behind. She is survived by her husband Alan, her sister Judy (Sheryl), cousin Naiomi Gadbois and second cousin Twila Fay Tassie Goad. Predeceased by both her mother Juliette Laura Marie Mitchell (Tassie) and her Father Elwin Edward Tassie. Survived aunts and uncles, Andre Lepage (Suzanne), John Paul Lepage (Joy), Rollaund McMillan (Melvin) and many cousins. A small, unofficial gathering will be held in September in Papineauville, Quebec, as she will be interred beside her father. For further information and to make donations in her memory to the Toronto SPCA, please visit her memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020