Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON BECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON ANN BECK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHARON ANN BECK Obituary
BECK, SHARON ANN Of Burk's Falls and formerly of Toronto Peacefully at her home, after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, March 2, 2020. Sharon, beloved wife of the late William Gillett, was in her 75th year. Loving mother of Lori Beck (Doug Sears) and Ray Beck (Crystal Beck). Proud grandmother of Chloe Sears and Cavan Beck. Dear daughter of Anna and the late Ken Crawford and sister of Ken (Cathy), Roberta (Brian) and Tina (late Dale). Sharon will be remembered for her amazing smile, fantastic sense of humor and infectious laugh. The family will host a celebration of Sharon's life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Almaguin Animal Rescue would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHARON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -