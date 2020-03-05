|
|
BECK, SHARON ANN Of Burk's Falls and formerly of Toronto Peacefully at her home, after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, March 2, 2020. Sharon, beloved wife of the late William Gillett, was in her 75th year. Loving mother of Lori Beck (Doug Sears) and Ray Beck (Crystal Beck). Proud grandmother of Chloe Sears and Cavan Beck. Dear daughter of Anna and the late Ken Crawford and sister of Ken (Cathy), Roberta (Brian) and Tina (late Dale). Sharon will be remembered for her amazing smile, fantastic sense of humor and infectious laugh. The family will host a celebration of Sharon's life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Almaguin Animal Rescue would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2020