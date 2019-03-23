BATKE, Sharon With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Sharon Batke on Friday, March 15, 2019, one month following her 75th birthday. For almost two years, Sharon battled stage 4 lung cancer and several strokes. She died peacefully at the Sunnybrook Palliative Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon is survived by her son Hal, daughter Lisa, their father Hal Sr. and her beloved sister Lynne. She was a devoted grandmother to Liam and Eden, who were her pride and joy. Sharon spent 10 years as an entrepreneur in the restaurant business, followed by 22 years as a realtor. She was admired and respected for her caring, honest and dedicated work ethic. She always went above and beyond for her clients, who ultimately became her friends. Sharon enjoyed spending time up north by the water, making memories with her family and walking her four-legged baby, Charlie. She will be missed by her long-time friends Gayle Domenchuk, Mary Ann Simpson, Gayle Egan and Sheila McElwain, to whom the family is eternally grateful for their love and support. A sincere thanks to Dr. Rachel Wortzman for her kindness and compassion, as well as the many nurses at Sunnybrook Palliative Care, K1E unit. Family and friends will be received at St. Anselm's Parish (1 MacNaughton Rd, Toronto) on Friday, April 5th for a Catholic Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society, 11 River Street, Toronto, M5A 4C2. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019