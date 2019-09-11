Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON BERNADETTE DREDGE. View Sign Obituary

DREDGE, SHARON BERNADETTE April 16, 1937 - September 7, 2019 Beloved wife of Robert "Bob", loving mother of Erin Caldwell (Brad (deceased 2018)), Robert "Ert" (Erin Price), cherished grandmother of Liam, Meghan, Romana and Tennyson. Survived by her sister-in-law Laura Duke, her brother's children Nolan (Becky) and Lianne (Mario), her brother-in-law Bill Dredge (Gail), her sister-in-law Evy Dredge and their children. Also survived by many relatives in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Predeceased by her father, Charles Nolan (1943), her stepfather Clinton Duke (1994), her mother, Bonnie Duke (2004), her brother Richard Nolan Duke (2009) and her brother-in-law Ted Dredge (2019). Sharon was a teacher with the Catholic School Board (1958-1963). She began working at her mother and stepfather's company, G.C. Duke Equipment, in 1963, where she remained for the duration of her career. She treasured countless friendships in Ontario, Florida and beyond. The family would like to thank the staff of the Joseph Brant ICU for their care and kindness through her final days. Cremation has taken place, a memorial gathering will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, Brant Street, Burlington, on Sunday, September 15th from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memoriam of Sharon to the , the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada.



DREDGE, SHARON BERNADETTE April 16, 1937 - September 7, 2019 Beloved wife of Robert "Bob", loving mother of Erin Caldwell (Brad (deceased 2018)), Robert "Ert" (Erin Price), cherished grandmother of Liam, Meghan, Romana and Tennyson. Survived by her sister-in-law Laura Duke, her brother's children Nolan (Becky) and Lianne (Mario), her brother-in-law Bill Dredge (Gail), her sister-in-law Evy Dredge and their children. Also survived by many relatives in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Predeceased by her father, Charles Nolan (1943), her stepfather Clinton Duke (1994), her mother, Bonnie Duke (2004), her brother Richard Nolan Duke (2009) and her brother-in-law Ted Dredge (2019). Sharon was a teacher with the Catholic School Board (1958-1963). She began working at her mother and stepfather's company, G.C. Duke Equipment, in 1963, where she remained for the duration of her career. She treasured countless friendships in Ontario, Florida and beyond. The family would like to thank the staff of the Joseph Brant ICU for their care and kindness through her final days. Cremation has taken place, a memorial gathering will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, Brant Street, Burlington, on Sunday, September 15th from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memoriam of Sharon to the , the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada. www.smithsfh.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.