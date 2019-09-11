DREDGE, SHARON BERNADETTE April 16, 1937 - September 7, 2019 Beloved wife of Robert "Bob", loving mother of Erin Caldwell (Brad (deceased 2018)), Robert "Ert" (Erin Price), cherished grandmother of Liam, Meghan, Romana and Tennyson. Survived by her sister-in-law Laura Duke, her brother's children Nolan (Becky) and Lianne (Mario), her brother-in-law Bill Dredge (Gail), her sister-in-law Evy Dredge and their children. Also survived by many relatives in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Predeceased by her father, Charles Nolan (1943), her stepfather Clinton Duke (1994), her mother, Bonnie Duke (2004), her brother Richard Nolan Duke (2009) and her brother-in-law Ted Dredge (2019). Sharon was a teacher with the Catholic School Board (1958-1963). She began working at her mother and stepfather's company, G.C. Duke Equipment, in 1963, where she remained for the duration of her career. She treasured countless friendships in Ontario, Florida and beyond. The family would like to thank the staff of the Joseph Brant ICU for their care and kindness through her final days. Cremation has taken place, a memorial gathering will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, Brant Street, Burlington, on Sunday, September 15th from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memoriam of Sharon to the , the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019