|
|
BOLLI, SHARON Peacefully at home, on March 29, 2020, at 83 years of age, Sharon Bolli (Gilmore) of Thornhill, beloved wife of Erik Bolli for 63 years. Cherished mother of Andrea Walters, Sue Heyland (Brian) and Erin Reynolds (Doug). Loving Nana to Taylor and Laura Heyland and to Allison, Courtney and Mark Reynolds and Great-Nana to Clark. Predeceased by her mother and father, Jean and Red Gilmore and brother David. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Betty Frank and Mike, Brian, Peter, Marc and Barbara Ann Bolli. She will be sadly missed by her many friends from a wonderful life lived across Canada. Everyone will remember Sharon for her warmth, kindness and great thoughtful advice. She lived her life with patience, understanding and gratitude and was a role model for so many of her close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the University Hospital Network Foundation https://tgwhf.ca/ways-to-give/ in memory of Sharon Bolli. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2020