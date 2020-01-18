Home

DENNY, Sharon (nee PAINE) Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on January 14, 2020, in her 73rd year. Loving wife of the late George "Max" Denny. Beloved mother of Leslie (Martin), Maureen (Kevin) and Kristen (Don). Proud grandmother of Josh and Ryan Quigley. Daughter of Marguerite Hoskin and the late Edward Paine. She will be dearly missed by her beloved dog, Tommy. Sharon spent 27 years working in the Diagnostic Imaging Department at Southlake Hospital from 1982 until 2009 when she retired. A plaque with her name was hung at Southlake Hospital in recognition of her outstanding work and dedication. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sharon's name may be made to the Ontario Veterinary College, Pet Trust or the Southlake Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
