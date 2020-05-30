DUQUETTE, SHARON It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sharon Duquette at Credit Valley Hospital Palliative Care, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the age of 67. Survived by her children Nikki and Justin and loving sister Patricia. Predeceased by her parents Norma and Donald and husband Daniel (2009). Sharon loved her family and friends deeply. She will forever be in our hearts as she fought her courageous battle with cancer. Even in sickness, she had always thought of the well-being of others and put their needs before her own. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St Michael's and Credit Valley Hospitals for their compassionate care. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre. Funeral and interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery will be held until the fall. If desired, memorial donations in Sharon's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store