FLOWER, Sharon It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Sharon Flower on April 28, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Abe Flower. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Arlene and the late Stanley Albert. Beloved grandmother of Peter (Natalie) and Rachel. Also survived by her daughter Cynthia Flower. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Sylvia and the late Max Silver and the late Joel and the late Rita Barg. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. We would like to thank Sandy and Paul and the staff at Beit Chai for their wonderful supportive care of Sharon during her last years. We would also like to thank all who were involved with Sharon's care during her long battle with Alzheimer's. Donations in Sharon's memory may be made to the Cummings Center (514-342-1234), DANI at www.dani-toronto.com or The Alzheimer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.