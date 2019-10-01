NEWMAN, SHARON FRANCES (nee KINGSLEY) Peacefully, after a brief battle with leukemia, on Monday, September 30, 2019. Sharon passed away with her family at her side. Loving wife of Russell, mother of Bill (Andrea) and Laura (Mark). Doting granny of Ben and Ryan. Daughter of Prudence and the late Roy Kingsley. Sister of Elaine (Jim), Kathy (Mike), Jean (Paul) and Glenn. Aunt of Karen, Jeff, Daniel and Chris. Friends may call at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Thursday, October 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019