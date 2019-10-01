SHARON FRANCES NEWMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON FRANCES NEWMAN.
Service Information
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON
L4C 3B8
(905)-884-1062
Obituary

NEWMAN, SHARON FRANCES (nee KINGSLEY) Peacefully, after a brief battle with leukemia, on Monday, September 30, 2019. Sharon passed away with her family at her side. Loving wife of Russell, mother of Bill (Andrea) and Laura (Mark). Doting granny of Ben and Ryan. Daughter of Prudence and the late Roy Kingsley. Sister of Elaine (Jim), Kathy (Mike), Jean (Paul) and Glenn. Aunt of Karen, Jeff, Daniel and Chris. Friends may call at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Thursday, October 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.