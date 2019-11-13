SHARON JANE BIANCHI (nee KIRK)

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Sharon at the age of 71, with her loving family by her side. Sharon leaves behind her two devoted daughters, Daniella and Jenna (Pete) and the joys of her life, her grandchildren: Jayden, Carter, Meriah and Asher. Cherished sister to Joanne (predeceased), Janice, Fred (Ramona), Alex, Tina (Gord) and Susan. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews who adored her. Beloved "chosen" family member to the Amodeo's. Sharon will be remembered for her dedication, generosity and fun-loving personality. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 15th at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 291 Donlands Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.