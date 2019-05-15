DAVIDSON, SHARON LYNN Peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Toronto East General Hospital (Michael Garron) with family by her side. Sharon, beloved mother of the late Sarah Davidson. Beloved sister of Bill Coulson (Nancy), Mary Leonard nee Coulson (Hassen), Bob Coulson, Gord Coulson (Pamela) and the late Jimmy Coulson ("Hamish"). Beloved daughter of the late Bob and Jean Coulson. She will be sorely missed by her nephews, nieces and friends. "See you when it's our time"
Published in the Toronto Star on May 15, 2019