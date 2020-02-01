|
|
SELVA, Sharon Lynne (nee DAVIS) 1943 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the age of 76. Cherished wife of Gary, mom of Lewis (Grace) and Eugene (Diane). Grandma of Sophia, Marcus and Justin and sister of Joanne (Al Rapley). Will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, ON. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, February 4th at 11 a.m. followed by a lunch reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020