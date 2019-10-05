McGHIE, SHARON MARGARET (nee HICKEY) February 15, 1934 - October 2, 2019 She died peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital with family by her side on October 2, 2019. It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon, beloved mother, sister, friend. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Kathy, son Anthony, sister Kareen, granddaughter Michelle, grandson Matthew and great-grandson Keanu. She will be missed by her extended family and friends. Visitation at ROSAR-MORRISON FUNERAL HOME, 467 Sherbourne Street, Toronto on Monday, October 7th from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Funeral service on same day at St. Basil's Catholic Church at 2:30 p.m. Cremation and private interment at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the War Amps or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019