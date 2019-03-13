Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON MAUREEN WILKINSON. View Sign

WILKINSON, SHARON MAUREEN Went to be with her Lord Jesus suddenly on March 9, 2019 in her 78th year, after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of David for 59 years. Loving Mother to Mark (Kathy), Steve (Lorelei) and Glenn (Lynette). Cherished grandmother to Jon, Melodie (James), Tim, Josh, Jason, Deiman and Greta. Esteemed great-grandmother to Joao, Maria, Helen, Annabella and Charlie-Ann. Beloved sister to Gayle, Paul (Rebecca), Colleen (Robert) and Kevin (Donna). Her strong faith, creativity, hospitality and passionate spirit will be deeply missed by her extended family, many friends and church family at Markham Missionary Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave. (4 lights north of Hwy. 7), Markham, 905-305-8508. The funeral service to be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham L3R 5G1), followed by a reception in the funeral home. We are grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff of Markhaven Home for Seniors for their care of Sharon over the last year and a half. The family would appreciate donations in Sharon's memory to the Focus on the Family Canada, 19946-80A Avenue, Langley, BC, V2Y 0J8. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com In our loving Lord's Arms. Funeral Home Chapel Ridge Funeral Home

8911 Woodbine Avenue

Markham , ON L3R 5G1

8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham , ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508

