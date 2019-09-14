STORIE, Sharon Nadine April 15, 1947 – September 11, 2019 Passed away at the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, suddenly, with family by her side. Beloved wife to Harold Forrest Storie, loving mother of Jeffrey Duncan Storie (Morgan Storie) and John Collins Storie. Cherished grandmother of Ewan Robert Storie and Hayden Donald Storie. A visitation will be held at Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON, on Tuesday, September 17th from 6–9 p.m. A private family funeral will be held later in the week. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019