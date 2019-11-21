REED, SHARON Peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in her 78th year. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Frank (September 2018). Loving mother of Cheryl Windsor (Michael Edwards) and Debbie Reed (Lynn Howell). She will be greatly missed her grandchildren Trevor, Kyle (Laura) and Kristy and her great-grandchildren Zachary, Charlie, Georgia, and Maxwell. Mrs. Reed is at the BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines, where the family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Cremation to take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER 905-646-6322
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019