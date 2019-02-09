ROSS, SHARON Has made a peaceful transition on Thursday, January 31, 2019. As she joins her beloved parents Arthur and Pearl Baldwin and brother Joe. She leaves behind her husband Earl Ross and children Jennifer, Mohammad and Shad. Departing from her siblings Joanne, Robert, Douglas and Carol. Sharon will be missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchild, many family members and friends. There's a new angel watching over us and her name is Sharon. The service well be held at the Grant African Methodist Episcopal Church at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14th, 2029 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON M4E 2B3. Please pass along the information.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019