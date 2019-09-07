TOMLINSON, SHARON (BIGELOW) On Saturday, August 31, 2019, Sharon Tomlinson (Bigelow), loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 74. Sharon was born on September 6, 1944 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario and adopted by Wilbur and Dorothy Bigelow. She grew up in Northern Ontario and Esterhazy, Saskatchewan. She received her teaching credentials in Toronto, where she settled down to live and work. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Stephanie and Melissa; stepchildren, Lisa, Otis and Stacia; siblings Donna, Bruce and Brenda; six grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Toronto. Contact [email protected] for more information. Donations can be made in her honour to either The Scott Mission or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019