SHARON WALTON

WALTON, SHARON (nee RADLEY) In her 77th year, passed away October 19, 2020 at Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Ontario. Born to parents the late Dorothy Radley (nee Parsons) and the late Donald Radley in Woodbridge Ontario. She will be missed by her husband Jack Walton and three children Ed Walton (Lynette) Kelli Cote (Mike) Patti Arts (Amos), nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and siblings Terry Radley (Joan) and John Radley (Gail). Predeceased by her siblings Dianne and Bobby (who perished in Hurricane Hazel, 1954), Shirley, and Rick Radley. Sharon made many friends during her career at the University of Toronto English department. She was an amazing mother to her three children; she spent many Sundays at Picov Downs cheering on her favourite jockeys, her brother Rick Radley and her son Ed Walton. She had a gift with children, she could relate to them on their level and they loved her. She had an infectious one of a kind heartwarming laugh that will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society simcoecounty @alzheimersociety.ca



