TAYLOR, SHARRON PATRICIA (nee GALLAGHER) Passed away August 18, 2020, at the age of 77. Daughter of the late Albert Norman and Patricia Gallagher. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Taylor, and dear mother of Mandy. Older loving sister to Candace Gallagher and the late Chris Gallagher. Adored by her grandchildren, Madeline and Paige, who call her a "legend" and their "hero"; and her "favourite, yet only son-in-law" Deepak. Sharron would not correct them to say she was a heroine, despite being the consummate teacher through and through. She let children be children. The love for her family was unquestionable. She dedicated her life to raising her only daughter Mandy and her two grandchildren. Her joie de vivre, confidence and grit live on in her daughter and granddaughters. She passed on many of her talents for interior design, fashion and creativity. Many warm memories were made through her passions for travelling, family gatherings, card games, enjoying theatre, art and music. Her other passion in life was teaching. She relished the opportunity to help students realize their potential, grow and be themselves. She gave courage to those who struggled, and encouraged students to teach each other and be kind. Everyone was equal in her classroom. Mrs. T., as she was known in Thornhill, taught at Concord, Ross Doan and at Baythorn Public School for over three decades. She was someone who students and parents always remembered. Hundreds filled the school gym upon her retirement. Former students often visited her to show her how they had blossomed in their careers. She made a difference in their lives. Her teaching was outside of the box, experiential and remarkable. For the rainforest unit, she turned her classroom into a rainforest. She took a thinking game like chess, and used it to help students focus, develop patience and thoughtfulness. She used the house system to encourage teamwork and accountability. One of her greatest talents was her ability to use humour to relate to children. Her smile was contagious and she never took herself too seriously. She carried her gift for being relatable and genuine into her personal life, with longlasting friendships. Friendships that spanned over 65 years from the Willowdale (Lansing) neighbourhood, St. Mildred's-Lightbourn School, and her teaching career were especially meaningful to Sharron. Her spirit for life, and the small enjoyments of our daily lives, like a good meal and engaging conversation, will continue to be felt by her family, friends and all those who were blessed to have met her. Many people assisted Sharron later in life, and she was always appreciative and thankful for everyone who was part of her life. In Sharron's own words, ""time to eat cake!" Due to Covid, the family is having a private graveside service by invitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Marshall Funeral Home, Richmond Hill. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



