Shawn DICKIE
DICKIE, Shawn Shawn passed away from Covid19 on June, 28, 2020, a day after his 64th birthday. He was a gentle, kind-hearted man who will be remembered for his gregarious personality, quick wit and charm. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends, especially his daughter Alanna, to whom he was a dedicated father. She will treasure forever the memories they shared. Condolences may be left at McDougall and Brown's website: https://www.arbormemorial.ca A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
