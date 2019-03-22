Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawna Louise BROWN. View Sign

BROWN, Shawna Louise August 26, 1988 - March 13, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter Shawna. She passed away at QHC Belleville General Hospital at the early age of 30. Shawna was a bright, beautiful, courageous and Strong girl who did her best to hold her head up high and smile with the many medical challenges she lived with day to day... the biggest being "Muscular Dystrophy." She will be greatly missed... she had so much to offer. Shawna will be forever loved by her Mom and Dad (Peggy and Stuart) and brother James. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & VISITATION CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) from 3-4 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Muscular Dystrophy would be appreciated. Donations along with online condolences may be at

625 Birchmount Road

Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1

