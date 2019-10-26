GRANT, SHEENA CATHERINE On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, peacefully in her sleep, at age 72. Sheena was a kind and loving gentle soul who will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Predeceased by her loving parents, George and Elizabeth Grant. Adored sister to her siblings, Alan Grant and Elaine Harris and their spouses, sister-in-law, Wesleen Grant and brother-in-law, Phil Harris. Loving aunt to her niece, Lindsay Shelley (Mark) and her nephew, Drew Grant, as well as her grandniece Jade Shelley. Sheena leaves behind her much loved cousins Dianne Pritchard (John), Norma Graham and Joyce Reid (Ed) and her UK family, cousins Moyra Fleming, Lillian Collison, Stuart Dick and Patricia Dick. Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, 416-267-4656. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Sheena requested that no flowers be sent; instead donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or . Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019