ALLAMBY, Sheila (nee BLADES) Sheila Allamby (nee Blades), late of Hastings, Christ Church, Barbados, and more recently, Toronto and Kitchener, Canada. Passed away peacefully, at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, on April 8, 2020, at age 91, after a blessedly short illness. Loving wife to Rex (deceased, 2007), and wonderful mother to Sharon, Graham and Kathryn. Treasured mother-in-law to Michelle Salt and Richard McGregor (deceased). Adored grandmother to Laura and David. Beloved sister of Mollie Godfrey (deceased) and Edward ("Teddy") Blades (deceased); remembered with love by Mollie's and Teddy's children and grandchildren. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at St. Mary's, both the Emergency Department and the 5th Floor, for the care that they provided through her last days. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Fergus Place for their care and consideration of Sheila over the last three years. In accordance with Sheila's wishes, no funeral services will be held. The family invites you to support our communities in these challenging times with donations to your local food bank.

