Sheila ALLAMBY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLAMBY, Sheila (nee BLADES) Sheila Allamby (nee Blades), late of Hastings, Christ Church, Barbados, and more recently, Toronto and Kitchener, Canada. Passed away peacefully, at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, on April 8, 2020, at age 91, after a blessedly short illness. Loving wife to Rex (deceased, 2007), and wonderful mother to Sharon, Graham and Kathryn. Treasured mother-in-law to Michelle Salt and Richard McGregor (deceased). Adored grandmother to Laura and David. Beloved sister of Mollie Godfrey (deceased) and Edward ("Teddy") Blades (deceased); remembered with love by Mollie's and Teddy's children and grandchildren. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at St. Mary's, both the Emergency Department and the 5th Floor, for the care that they provided through her last days. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Fergus Place for their care and consideration of Sheila over the last three years. In accordance with Sheila's wishes, no funeral services will be held. The family invites you to support our communities in these challenging times with donations to your local food bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved