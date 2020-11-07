KIRBY, Sheila Ann August 5, 1937 - October 25, 2020 On October 25, 2020, in her 84th year, passed away peacefully, at North York General Hospital, after a brief battle with leukaemia. Sheila was predeceased by her loving husband, Michael, her parents James and Veronica Kirwan, her brothers Keith (Shirley) and Don, brother-in-law, Eric Hilbig and sisters-in-law, Joy and Mary. Sheila is deeply missed by her siblings, Noreen Hilbig, Patricia Boughen, and Ken Yantha (Carol), as well as her sister-in-law, Shirley and Mike's brother Gerard (Jessie). She will also be missed and remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Spending most of her career as a teacher and administrator with MSSB/ TCDSB, Sheila will be remembered by students, staff and parents as a compassionate, dedicated and caring person. Sheila's life was enriched by the many loyal, lifelong friends she maintained contact with over the years, including her dear friend, Margaret Anne McLaughlin. Recent friends, from Amica, will also fondly remember their time with Sheila. A private Funeral Mass and interment has taken place. Memorial donations can be made to TCDSB Angel Foundation for Learning or North York General Hospital. Online condolences at www.rskane.ca