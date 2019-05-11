SERVICE, SHEILA ANN On May 8, 2019 at the Scarborough General Hospital in her 60th year. After a brave battle with cancer, our loving mom, nana, sister, aunt and friend passed away with her sister Angela by her side. Predeceased by parents Tom Service and Vera Padget and brother David, left to mourn are sons Shane and Ryan Cannon, daughter-in-law Sam Mentore, grandkids Mackie, Jayda, Kai, Kaleb and Leia. Also her dear friend Andrew Yearwood, his son Aidan, and many cherished relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre (625 Birchmount Rd.), on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 12 – 1 p.m. A memorial Service will held at 1 p.m., followed by a reception.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019