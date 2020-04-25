COHEN, SHEILA July 1923 - April 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sheila Cohen, who passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital on April 24, 2020. Sheila was a wonderful and loving mother of Stephen (Louise), Mitchell (Janice) and Brenda, adoring 'Bubbie' of Sam (Julie), Anna (Kristi), Hannah, Jacob (Lisa), Max and Emma (Adam), and great-grandmother to Anna and Kristi's children Asa and Levi, and Jacob and Lisa's children Jack and Mia. Sheila was predeceased by Saul Cohen, her husband of 65 years. Despite the emotional distress of Saul's unexpected death, simultaneous with the physical trauma of hip replacement surgery, Sheila fought back to live fully and independently for the next twelve years. Sheila loved her family above all else, and deeply enjoyed being part of everyone's life, celebrating every transition and success, and providing unwavering love and support through every challenge. She also loved to celebrate all of the Jewish holidays... the apples and honey, dreidels and menorah, matzah and bitter herbs, but most of all, the richness and blessings of being together as a family. Sheila grew up in Regina, and enjoyed both volunteer work and her administrative job at the Regina Centre of the Arts. She moved to Toronto with Saul in 1988 to be close to the children and grandchildren. At the age of 65, Sheila went back to work as a receptionist and sales administrator for the next ten years, building lifelong friendships with many of her work colleagues. Sheila loved people and people of all ages loved her and wanted to be with her. She made friends easily at every stage of life. No matter where she was... from Regina to Mississauga, from the Beach neighbourhood in Toronto to winters in Florida and finally to Claridges and Amica, Sheila made many friends and everyone felt welcome and comfortable in her presence. Sheila loved to play games and excelled at mahjong, scrabble, and crossword puzzles. A lifelong learner, Sheila even learned to play bridge after Saul passed away. Always open to developing new skills, Sheila loved her iPad, reading books, banking online, and conducting e-mail correspondence with friends and family across North America. The family would like to thank Blondel Scarlett who so lovingly cared for Sheila over the past 15 months. Donations in Sheila's memory can be made to The Beach Hebrew Institute at: https://www.beachhebrewinstitute.ca/donate The funeral will be private and no shiva will be held. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held when it is safe to bring friends and family together in her honour.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.