DEVEREUX, SHEILA (nee McQUINN) Died peacefully at home on June 23, 2019, after a three year struggle with lung and brain cancer. Deeply mourned by her family, especially husband John, daughters Helena and Lorna, son-in-law John, and grandchildren Ryan and Izzy. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, July 2nd from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a short celebration of life service taking place at 2 p.m., at The Highland Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. (west of Warden), 416-773-0933. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care (60 Murray St. 4th Fl., Toronto, ON M5T 3L9).
Published in the Toronto Star on June 28, 2019