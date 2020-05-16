SMITH, SHEILA DIANE It is with sadness that the family announces that Sheila Diane Smith, 77, born Liverpool, Nova Scotia, passed away suddenly on May 2, 2020 at Cooksville Care Centre, Mississauga, Ontario. She was the daughter of the late Leigh and Elaine Smith of Brooklyn, Queens County, Nova Scotia and is survived by her sister Betty Jean (Beverley) Colp, Beach Meadows, Nova Scotia, her uncle St. Clair (Rosemary) Smith, Lunenburg, Nova Scotia and several nieces, nephews and cousins. At the age of nineteen, Sheila moved to Toronto and later to Mississauga, where she bought a townhouse in 1994. Sheila was employed as a Legal Secretary at several law firms but spent the greater part of her career with the Toronto Legal Department of Canadian Pacific which she managed from 1974 until the department was closed down in 1995, after which she held various temporary positions until her retirement. Sheila had a passion for travel, notably her epic trip to Australia and New Zealand. She enjoyed cooking, watching Coronation Street, sailing in her younger years, regularly emailing her friends and family and spending time with her cats, most recently her beloved Iris. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside gathering is to be held at Seaside Cemetery in Brooklyn, where Sheila will be laid to rest with her parents. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Cooksville United Church in Mississauga. The family wishes to thank the staff at Cooksville Care Centre (second floor) for their care and compassion and express special thanks to Sheila's dear friends Roger and Marie Steer and Sherley Pero who were an invaluable source of support and companionship throughout Sheila's declining health. Donations in memory of Sheila can be made to Cooksville United Church, Mississauga, Ontario. Condolences can be sent to family on the website of Chandlers Funeral Home, Liverpool, Nova Scotia. Sheila will be fondly remembered by her friends and family for her quick wit and keen sense of humour.



