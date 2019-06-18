LEE, SHEILA FLORENCE (nee COZENS) August 25, 1927 to June 13, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was surrounded by her children: John (Anna), Geoffrey (Mary-Anne), Sarah (Michael) and Anthony (Rezelline). With her were her five grandchildren: Veronica, Anthony (Cyndel), Jake, John and Edward, as well as great-grandson Jack. She was preceded by her mother Dulcie Cozens, brother Norman, father Geoffrey and husband Anthony (Tony) Lee. Resiliant, steadfast and independent always. Her wit and knowledge will be missed by many. Memorial visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service in our chapel at 2:30 p.m.

