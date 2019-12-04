HOWELL, SHEILA FRANCES At Ian Anderson House, Oakville, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Sheila Brennen, in her 84th year, beloved wife of Paul Howell. Loved by children Catherine, Adele, James and wife Ayumi. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Jakob, May and Meg. Special thanks to Bernice Cahute. Mrs. Howell will be resting at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James Street, Milton (905-878-2669) on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 139 Martin Street, Milton. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ian Anderson House, 430 Winston Churchill Boulevard, Oakville. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019