HASSAN, SHEILA Sheila Hassan, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, surrounded by her family, at the age of 67. She was the owner of the hair salon, Sheila's Shear Art (750 Broadview Avenue), for over 35 years. Well known in the Danforth community, Sheila was passionate, creative and strived to keep those around her happy. For all those who knew Sheila, know that she was an amazing cook and loved to throw a great party. She will always be remembered by her infectious laugh and her heart of gold. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.