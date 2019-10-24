SHEILA HENDRY

Service Information
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON
L4C 3B8
(905)-884-1062
Obituary

HENDRY, SHEILA Peacefully, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, after a long illness. Loving Mother of Mercedes (predeceased). Dear sister of David (predeceased), Nancy (Jeff) Smith and Jeanie (Wilson) Boynton and aunt to nieces Erica, Alexis, Erin and Alicia. Family and friends are invited to call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Sunday, October 27th, between 1-4 p.m. for visitation and light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MS Society or the charity of your choice. Cremation has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2019
