HENDRY, SHEILA Peacefully, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, after a long illness. Loving Mother of Mercedes (predeceased). Dear sister of David (predeceased), Nancy (Jeff) Smith and Jeanie (Wilson) Boynton and aunt to nieces Erica, Alexis, Erin and Alicia. Family and friends are invited to call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Sunday, October 27th, between 1-4 p.m. for visitation and light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MS Society or the charity of your choice. Cremation has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2019