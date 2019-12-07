Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila HOLDITCH. View Sign Obituary

HOLDITCH, Sheila (nee MARTIN) March 4, 1946 (Glasgow, Scotland) – November 26, 2019 (Prince Edward County, Ontario) At 5:33 p.m., November 26, 2019, our beloved sister, aunt, wife, friend and coach, Sheila, left us. After a stroke in 2018, she fought courageously, finally succumbing to complications. Sheila immigrated to Toronto at age 8. She spent many happy years in the sport of artistic roller skating and travelled the world. Competing with her husband Lorne, they ranked in the world's top 10 dance teams. As a coach, Sheila had a profound impact on hundreds of athletes. Following a 38-year career with Air Canada, in 2012, Sheila and Lorne moved from Parkview Hills, Toronto, to Prince Edward County. Sheila hosted large family gatherings, happiest when surrounded by family, neighbours, friends and of course her beloved puppies. Throughout her life, Sheila opened wide her doors, her arms, her heart to all. She was comforted in her final hours by loving family. According to her wishes, Sheila has been cremated. A celebration of her life will be held in 2020.

