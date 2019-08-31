CUMMINGS, SHEILA ISOBEL Sheila Isobel Cummings passed away, at the age of 84, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Ian Cummings. She is survived by her children Heather (Kim), Scott (Elizabeth) and Christine; her grand-children Cameron (Natasha) and Gregory; and her great-granddaughter Sophie. She is also survived by her brother Tony, her nephews Grant (Suzanne, Sean and Danielle), David (Gordon) and her niece Michele. Sheila loved all unconditionally, and in return, was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. A family interment will take place at a future date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation, or to the Scarborough Health Network Foundation. "Life is not a paragraph…and death I think is not a parenthesis…" E. E. Cummings
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019