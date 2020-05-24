SHEILA JANE MURRAY
MURRAY, SHEILA JANE (nee MATHESON) 1929 - 2020 Sheila died peacefully at Weston Gardens Retirement Residence in Toronto on May 19, 2020 age 92. Born in Toronto, she leaves behind her husband of 69 years, John Murray, two children, Jane Anne and Rod (Colleen), and two grandchildren, Matheson and Kevin. Predeceased by her sister, Mary Maureen and brother-in-law Bill Meiners. Sheila attended Parkdale Collegiate Institute and Toronto Normal School and then taught primary school in Etobicoke. She was a dedicated community volunteer. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Alzheimer Society, Canadian Cancer Society or Christ Church St. James Food Bank are appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on May 24, 2020.
