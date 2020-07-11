1/
SHEILA JESSIE LOUISE FUGEMAN
FUGEMAN, SHEILA JESSIE LOUISE Beloved wife of Raymond for 65 wonderful years, Sheila passed away peacefully, at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 88 years young. Survived by loving husband Raymond, son David, daughter Ann (Stave), grandchildren Taylor, Bennett and loving sister Maureen Hickman in England. Sheila was predeceased by her parents Henry and Ivy Hickman and nephew Paul Shaw. Sheila and Ray immigrated to Canada in the spring of 1957 where the streets were paved with gold to start the new chapter in their life together. Sheila enjoyed her working years with Noranda Mines Inc. until retirement in 1995. She will be deeply missed for her loving smile, laughter, generosity and unconditional love. A private ceremony will be held for family and a Celebration of Life at a later date. www.chapelridgefh.com



Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
