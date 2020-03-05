Home

SHEILA JOAN HOWROYD

SHEILA JOAN HOWROYD Obituary
HOWROYD, SHEILA JOAN Passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, at the age of 87. Predeceased by her husband George Howroyd. Loving mother to Randall, Brenda (Kevin) and Paula (Barry). Beloved grandmother to Heather and Sam. Family and friends are invited to the Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, 416-773-0933, for a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane. Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2020
