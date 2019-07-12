WALTERS, SHEILA KATHERINE (nee DUNLEVIE) February 21, 1949 – June 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her 70th year. Loving aunt to Cameron (Lauren), Gavin (Krystal) and great-aunt to Jack, Teagan, Danica, and Hunter. Sheila's family wishes to thank the Hawthorn Woods Care Community for the excellent level of care provided to Sheila. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada. Private cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 12, 2019