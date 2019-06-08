McINTYRE, SHEILA MARGARET (nee MACLESE) May 22, 1935 - May 28, 2019 Sheila passed away quietly, after a lifetime spent with children. The ones she taught at Clinton Street Junior Public School and the five of her sister's that she was guardian to. She will be missed and remembered by John, Penny, David, Scott and Wendy. Grandchildren Melissa, Jennifer, David, Jacqui, Georgi, Drew, Jonathon, Maya, Avani, Casson and Christopher and great-grandchildren Jacob, Zoey, Lucas and James, Nicholas and Ruby. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westbury Long Term Care Centre or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019